Another Donegal wind warning - Third this week!

Met Éireann has issued a number of status yellow weather alerts
Met Éireann have issued yet another wind warning for Donegal.
The yellow status warning comes into effect from 3am on Thursday morning until 8pm on Thursday.
The public are advised that south to south east winds veering Westerly on Thursday afternoon with winds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of up to 90/110 km/hr strongest on coasts and hills.
This follows a current yellow wind warning for Donegal which is set to continue until 6pm this evening.
It also follows last weekend's Orange wind warning during Storm Brendan.
