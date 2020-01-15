Popular Donegal county councillor rules out running in general election

Independent county councillor Niamh Kennedy has said she will not be contesting the general election in the Donegal constituency.

Cllr Kennedy, who topped the poll in the Donegal electoral area in last year’s council elections with more than 1,500 first preferences, said on Wednesday that she would not be running in the poll on February 8.

“Not at this time. I would not rule it out in the future," she said. "I have considered it but at this point in time it’s not for me.”

The Killybegs councillor contested the general election in 2016, winning more than 1,800 first preferences. Cllr Kennedy also topped the poll in the 2014 local elections in the Donegal electoral area and was elected leas-cathaoirleach of the local authority in June last year.