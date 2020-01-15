Donegal TD questions timing of HSE upgrade of St. Joseph’s Hospital

General election candidate, Independent TD, Thomas Pringle has given a guarded welcome to the HSE’s announcement of the commencement of works to upgrade St. Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar but questions the timing of the announcement against the backdrop of the upcoming general election.

"While it is welcome that upgrade works are due to commence in the third week of January this year, I am suspicious of the timing of the HSE’s announcement especially given the fact that this has been a long and difficult wait for service users and families availing of St. Joseph’s services.

“The Save St. Joseph’s Hospital Action Group have been working tirelessly to save their local health facility in Stranorlar and deserve to see this commitment through. It is important that the campaign group is consulted with at each stage of upgrade works," he said.

He urged the HSE to commence works on the hospital immediately and liaise with community groups as well as service users which unfortunately has been lacking to date.

“Access to community health services in Donegal has been degrading under Fine Gael and will continue to be the case so long as they remain in Government. It’s time for the needs of communities to be central aspects of Government policy so that quality health care is a feature of every town and village across Donegal.

“If the Government and the HSE were serious about increasing access to health services to people in Donegal they must honour its commitment and commence works on St. Joseph’s immediately and without delay so that the needs of the local community as well as service users are in mind at each stage of development,” he said.