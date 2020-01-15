Donegal wedding photographer in running for national award

Contact
Photographer Declan Devlin from Letterkenny is a finalist in the upcoming Irish Wedding Awards 2020
A Donegal wedding photographer has been named as a finalist for the upcoming Irish Wedding Awards 2020.
Declan Devlin is a finalist in the Creative Photographer of The Year category. The awards will be announced at a black-tie event on Monday, January 20 at The Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel.
Declan has worked nationally and internationally photographing weddings and has also worked commercially with companies such as The Irish Times, Danone Activia, Jaguar and Pagani Automobili.
“I picked up my interest in photography years ago as I do a lot of hiking. My dad also used to shoot when I was younger so I'd say there was some influence from him too,” he said.
“I have lived in Letterkenny for the best part of my life and in 2017 after working in Kildare for a number of years, I decided to move back and begin my career as a full-time photographer. I am very keen on the outdoors and do a lot of kayaking and paddleboard expeditions around the coast of the county."
