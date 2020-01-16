Castlefinn farmer to contest election on anti-immigration/plantation and pro-Christian platform

Castlefinn-based farmer, Niall McConnell, has announced today, Thursday, that he is seeking to contest the forthcoming general election.

This will bring the number of candidates declared so far to 12 with the news last night that mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford municipal district, Cllr John O'Donnell is allowing his name to go forward too.

Mr McConnell describes himself as a native farmer and is running on an anti-immigration/plantation and pro-Christian platform



He also claims to ruin one of Ireland's largest YouTube channels

"For too long our people have been left behind by our cosmopolitan elite; rural folk like me and my family have little to no say in the political arena.

"After much encouragement, I have decided to run and offer the people of Donegal real representation in Dáil Éireann.

He has appealed for funding from the general public.

"I would respectfully ask you to cover my campaign fairly and impartially. I am an open Catholic and honest about who I am and what I believe but I enjoy very good relations with my Protestant neighbours; I do not mince my words. I believe in an Irish Ireland, an Ireland firmly based on Christian teaching.



He claims anyone can see from his YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDzinBzNA2A - he has confronted "our sell-out politicians" whenever the opportunity arises.