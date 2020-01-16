Donegal's only military base in line for upgrade works

Contact
Ballyshannon's Finner Camp is due for upgrade works.
Donegal's only military base is in line for upgrade works, following the publication of the first ever five year infrastructure programme for the Defence Forces.
The government this week announced the plan, which details €145m worth of investment in Defence Forces facilities over the next five years.
The infrastructure programme is aiming to ensure that the Defence Forces have the necessary infrastructure to enable them to undertake their roles.
The programme reflects the complex environment in which the Defence Forces operate and the corresponding need for appropriate infrastructure to provide for accommodation and training of personnel, maintenance and storage of equipment for land, sea and airborne operational requirements.
Under the programme Ballyshannon's Finner Camp will see an upgrade of its internal water and gas mains and its dining hall.
However the works are not expected to be completed by 2024/25.
Minister with Responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe said: “The investment announcement is part of a suite of investments we are making in our Defence Forces, to ensure that our Defence Forces are enabled to contribute fully to their assigned roles.”
Minister Kehoe added: “It is a testament to the leadership shown by the civil/military team, past and present, that they have developed a coherent and structured approach to ensuring that infrastructure is modernised in line with existing and future requirements.”
