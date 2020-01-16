Donegal Senator calls for 'real potential' of Greencastle and north Inishowen to be realised

A Donegal general election candidate has called for the next government to realise the full potential of Greencastle and the north Inishowen area.

Inishowen-based Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn slammed the failure of the outgoing government to develop that area of the county.

Senator Mac Lochlainn said: “It has been exasperating to see the full potential of Greencastle Harbour not realised while huge investment is ongoing at Killybegs Harbour and the surrounding area.

"Not only have this government not completed the breakwater at Greencastle Harbour, they have also failed to further develop the harbour. The final straw was the recent reversal of funding for a Sea Survival Training Centre at Greencastle Fisheries School.

“The Greencastle Harbour Users Group have a vision for the huge fishing and tourism potential of the harbour and their community. That vision can give a serious boost to the economy of north Inishowen but we need a government who will meet them half way. I hope to join Pearse Doherty in that next government.

"I have proven my commitment to the people of Greencastle by vigorously challenging Irish Water to complete the works to connect a safe water supply from the Eddie Fullerton Dam to the local community.

"When that project was stalled after the construction company awarded the contract went into administration, I convened the meeting of local public representatives with senior Irish Water officials that got the project back on track and that delivered the long overdue, safe water supply.

"I am committed to Greencastle and to north Inishowen and I want to see fairness of investment over the next number of years.”