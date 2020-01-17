Donegal utility workers praised for lengthy Christmas Day emergency call out

Contact
The team on Irish Water workers who attended a call-out on Christmas morning in Bundoran have been praised for their effort.
Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) raised the matter at the January meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal.
He said: “I compliment the workers of Irish Water who came out on Christmas morning and worked there all day to fix a leak in very difficult conditions.”
The Bundoran-based councillor said there were many problems with Irish Water at an administrative level. But he stressed that the crews on the ground were doing great work.
“On behalf of myself and the residents of Sheil Avenue, I want to thank them,” he said. “It is not a nice call to be getting at 7.45 on Christmas morning.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.