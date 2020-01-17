Donegal utility workers praised for lengthy Christmas Day emergency call out



The team on Irish Water workers who attended a call-out on Christmas morning in Bundoran have been praised for their effort.

Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) raised the matter at the January meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal.

He said: “I compliment the workers of Irish Water who came out on Christmas morning and worked there all day to fix a leak in very difficult conditions.”

The Bundoran-based councillor said there were many problems with Irish Water at an administrative level. But he stressed that the crews on the ground were doing great work.

“On behalf of myself and the residents of Sheil Avenue, I want to thank them,” he said. “It is not a nice call to be getting at 7.45 on Christmas morning.”