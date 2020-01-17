Aurivo Poetry Competition Presentation Event

The annual North West Words Adult Poetry competition prize giving ceremony will take place in Dillon's Hotel, Letterkenny, on Thursday, January 30 at 8pm.

Entries were received from all parts of Ireland, North and South, and places as far away as Germany, Australia, Nigeria and the USA.

The competition judge, Kate Newman, from Summer Palace Press, had the difficult task of selecting a winner from the many entries and will be on hand with Breid Lindsey from Aurivo on the night to present the perpetual Aurivo Cup and €250 to the lucky winner.

Admission is free and all are welcome to attend.

Readings on the night will be by Joan Newman, Kate Newman and current NWW junior writer of the year, Alannah Ferry.