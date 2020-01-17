Contact
Competition judge, Kate Newman, from Summer Palace Press
Aurivo Poetry Competition Presentation Event
The annual North West Words Adult Poetry competition prize giving ceremony will take place in Dillon's Hotel, Letterkenny, on Thursday, January 30 at 8pm.
Entries were received from all parts of Ireland, North and South, and places as far away as Germany, Australia, Nigeria and the USA.
The competition judge, Kate Newman, from Summer Palace Press, had the difficult task of selecting a winner from the many entries and will be on hand with Breid Lindsey from Aurivo on the night to present the perpetual Aurivo Cup and €250 to the lucky winner.
Admission is free and all are welcome to attend.
Readings on the night will be by Joan Newman, Kate Newman and current NWW junior writer of the year, Alannah Ferry.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Acquired Brain Injury Ireland demanding more funding for community neuro rehabilitation in the next Programme for Government
Anne Heraty, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year judging panel; Roger Wallace, Programme Lead, Jenny Melia, Enterprise Ireland and Triona Mullane, mAdme Technologies and winner of EY Emerging EotY 2019
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.