Donegal software firm helping Australian battle against devastating wildfires

Software developed by a Donegal company is helping emergency services in Australia deal with the deadly fires which have killed at least 29 people and millions of animals.

Around 6,000 buildings have been destroyed in the fires that have been raging since last September.

Emergency services are using technology developed by Letterkenny firm Gartan Technologies. The software manages the availability of firefighting personnel and it is used by Fire & Rescue NSW in Sydney and by the South Australian Metropolitan Fire Service in Adelaide.

Gartan Technologies CEO Malachi Eastwood said: “We’ve been working with the Australian fire services since 2014 and this is certainly the most challenging fire season in our time there. Our work pales into insignificance in comparison to what the firefighters are doing on the ground but we’re very proud to be associated with both organisations.

“Australia is used to bush fires but the scale of the problem this year is extraordinary. It’s startling. For example, there are smoke plumes nine kilometres high that are penetrating the upper atmosphere. That causes lightning storms which, in turn, feed new fires.”

The company has an office in Sydney and staff there work with their Letterkenny colleagues to ensure that the software is always available to the firefighters.

“Part-time and volunteer personnel use the software to tell the service when they can respond to emergency callouts,” Mr Eastwood said.

“It then monitors the minimum crewing requirements at each fire station and sends out alerts if there are any staffing shortages.

“Firefighters, the world over, are rightly lauded for their bravery and now the firefighters in Australia, known as firies, are dealing with unprecedented challenges. It’s incredibly dangerous work and the fact that they’ve been fighting the fires for so long is incredible.”