€100,000 worth of suspected Cannabis seized in Sligo

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Sligo area, Gardaí attached to Ballymote District and Sligo Divisional Drugs unit carried out a search of a property in Castle Burn, Ballymote, Co. Sligo yesterday, Thursday 16th January 2020.
During the search Gardaí seized Cannabis (pending analysis) with an estimated value of €100,000 along with a sum of cash.
A male in his 30s was arrested and was taken to Ballymote Garda station, where he is currently detained under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
He remains in custody and investigations are ongoing.
