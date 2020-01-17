Contact

Donegal people warned about scam notifications claiming to be from An Post

Gardaí and An Post concerned about scam emails and texts

Warning

New scam

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Gardaí and An Post are warning people to be aware of a spate of scam emails and texts.

People in Donegal and across the country are getting messages telling them that a parcel is ready for delivery. But the recipients are being told they have to pay a small fee eg €2 to release the package.

A Garda spokesperson said: “A link is provided which, when clicked, looks very official with certain personal information pre-populated.

"If this ‘fee’" is paid, your bank details are compromised and subject to unauthorised transactions. 

“If you have provided your details in such a manner, you should contact your bank immediately."

An Post issued the following advice to Donegal Live readers: “To be clear – An Post does not contact customers seeking payment for delivery or payment details.  

“Some online shopping customers who have purchased an item from one of the large online retailers may receive an email confirming that their parcel is in transit and offering them additional delivery options if they are not going to be home to accept the item, but never looking for payment or personal details.  

“The customer would obviously be aware of their purchase, so the notification will not come as a surprise and regular online shoppers on popular websites for which An Post deliver, will be familiar with such messages.

 “Customers who post personal mail, eg a parcel to a friend, will not receive these notifications.   An Post will attempt delivery and if you’re not in, we will leave a note in your letterbox letting you know where to collect your item.  

“And if you haven’t entered a competition, a text or email notification of a prize win asking for your account details or for a delivery fee is most definitely a scam.     

An Post advised customers to delete such messages without clicking on any of the links.  

“By clicking you are likely opening yourself up to further scam emails,” said a spokesperson. 

“We’d also ask customers to share this advice with their family and friends, particularly those who may be more vulnerable to scams and phishing attempts.  

“Spreading the word helps beat the would-be fraudsters, including those who phone landlines or mobiles and attempt to extract bank details on false pretences.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

