Fears that Donegal homes will be flooded if drainage work isn't carried out

Contact
Residents in the Corker area of Ballyshannon are living in fear of their homes being flooded.
Cllr Micheal Naughton (FF) raised the matter at the January meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal on Tuesday.
He told his fellow councillors and Area Roads Officer Mark Sweeney: “Every time there is rain there are a number of houses nearly getting flooded in the Corker area.
“I know that there was work done there. But it doesn’t seem to be substantial.”
Cllr Naughton said he had received a number of phone calls in recent weeks from people who were concerned for their homes.
Mr Sweeney acknowledged that he was aware of the problem in the Corker area.
“We are looking at that and trying to find a workable solution,” he said.
Inadequate drainage was cited as one of the reasons for the problem.
Cllr Barry Sweeny (FG) agreed that work was needed in the Corker area.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Acquired Brain Injury Ireland demanding more funding for community neuro rehabilitation in the next Programme for Government
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.