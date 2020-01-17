Donegal Culture and Creativity Grants Scheme 2020 announced

Applications have opened to the Donegal Culture and Creativity Grants Scheme 2020 administered by Donegal County Council.

The Donegal Culture and Creativity Grants Scheme 2020 is offering 15 grants of €2,000 each to projects that encourage cooperation and collaboration between communities and heritage specialists, artists, culture professionals and/or creative industries to preserve, conserve, research, practice, exhibit, perform, instruct, engage, enhance, promote or address an aspect of the material or non-material culture in an original, imaginative or creative way.

Community groups and individuals may apply for funding for a project that addresses culture, heritage, arts or creative industries.

Further details and application forms are available at: http://www.donegallibrary.ie/photoslider/cultureandcreativitygrants/ or by e-mailing creativeireland@donegalcoco.ie

These funding opportunities are being made available through the Creative Ireland programme which is supported by the Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht and Donegal County Council.

The closing date for receipt of applications is Friday, January 31 at 12 noon.