Donegal County Council urged to rethink its approach to major Donegal road project

Donegal County Council is being urged to rethink its approach in relation to the proposed works on the N56 Letterkenny four lane project.

Fianna Fáil councillor Ciaran Brogan is calling on the council to establish a working group that includes Irish Water, business people and residents of the wider Bonagee area with a view to extending the main sewer.

“The N56 Letterkenny four lane project is a 1.4km stretch from the Dry Arch roundabout to the Polestar roundabout. The cost of this project was initially estimated at €2 million in 2017. However, it has since been confirmed by Donegal County Council officials that the cost will be in excess of €5 million,” Cllr Brogan said.

“I feel it is really important that this working group is set up immediately. Donegal County Council had plans as far back as 30 years ago to extend the main sewer to the Bonagee area,” he added.

“It makes absolutely no sense whatsoever to spend in the region of €5 million on a 1.4km stretch. Donegal County Council are planning to go to tender this year, with the construction time expected to be in the region of 18 to 20 months.

“It’s utter madness to even consider spending such a massive amount of money on this project which is 1.4km long and does not to include the main sewer.

“The people of the Bonagee area just can’t believe the council’s mindset in relation to this project. I am asking for common sense to prevail in this instance. I am calling for a full and practical review of the project before any work commences. There are around 40 businesses in the Bonagee catchment area that have been waiting patiently for the provision of a main sewer. We now have a timely opportunity to provide a solution to this ongoing and highly emotive issue,” Cllr Brogan added.