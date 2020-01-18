Man charged with possession of pornography at Donegal court

Contact
A man has appeared at a county Donegal court on charges of alleged possession of child pornography.
31-year-old Martin Ferris of Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon appeared at Friday's sitting of Ballyshannon District Court, before Judge Denis McLoughlin
The defendant is charged that at Apartment 27, Ard Adamhnain, Ballaghrane, Letterkenny did knowingly have in his possession child pornography, to wit, 6 movies found on an Acer lap- top on April 7, 2016.
The defendant is also charged on the same date and the same location of knowingly having his possession child pornography, to wit, 158 images and 143 movies found in a QNap Hardrive.
Both alleged offences are contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998.
Detective Garda John Rooney gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of the defendant at Portnason, Ballyshannon this morning.
The defendant made no reply to the two charges, the court heard.
The detective said there was no objection to the defendant’s own bail bond of €500.
The defendant was remanded on bail to appear at Letterkenny District Court on April 6, for the case to await DPP directions.
