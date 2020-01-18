What's the weather like for today, Saturday in Donegal?

Contact
Frost and any fog will clear this Saturday morning to give a dry, calm and mostly sunny day. A very cold start, temperatures will remain below freezing until mid morning and then staying cold through the day with afternoon temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees and light variable breezes.
Saturday night will be very cold and frosty once again with minimum temperatures widely falling back to -3 or -4 degrees. Some fog setting in too, mainly across the midlands.
There will be a sharp to severe frost on Sunday morning, but overall dry and sunny with just light breezes. Highs of 4 to 9 degrees, coldest across Ulster and north Leinster.
