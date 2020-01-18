Government accused of reneging on providing services for people with intellectual disabilities at Donegal town centre

The government has reneged on its promise to expedite the Cleary Centre project in Donegal town.

The centre provides services for people with intellectual disabilities. In 2014 it was deemed unfit for purpose. Parents and friends of the service users lobbied to ensure that the facilities would be available locally, rather than the planned relocation in other units in the county.

The campaign worked and temporary premises were secured on the understanding that a new centre would be built on the old site. However, capital spending plans came and went without any inclusion for the centre, but in November 2019 Pat the Cope Gallagher TD confirmed that centre funding would be included in the 2020 HSE Capital spending plan.

But, in a statement he issued on Friday evening, Donegal TD Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher said he had learned that progress on the Cleary Centre in Donegal Town will be dependent on future capital budgets covering the period 2021 to 2022, and that the project is conditional on available funding during that period.

"I am shocked at the decision by this Government to effectively renege on their prior commitment to this project. While late last year confirmation was issued that the project was included in the HSE Capital Budget, it now seems that the outgoing Government have "conditionalised" the Cleary Centre project on available funding, therefore they failed to ringfence funding for the projects delivery in the years ahead," added Pat the Cope.

In information received by me, it was confirmed that the actual position of the Cleary Centre project is as follows - the HSE’s draft 2020 Capital Plan includes provision for The Cleary Centre project. But It’s future progress will be dependent on the availability of funding in 2021 and 2022. I was further told that the local Estates Office of the HSE will be informed of this fact and they are to plan appropriately for this in their future projections and strategies

Deputy Gallagher said he was calling on the Minister for Health to clarify the situation and in the interim that the HSE progress finalising the brief and preparatory documents which will lead to the appointment of a design team for the Cleary Centre project: "It is essential that no time is wasted in getting planning in place for the project," he said.

"It will be a matter for the next government to clear up the mess of the failure of the present FG lead Government to totally secure this project. I am absolutely committed to the complete delivery of this project in a seamless manner, which is securing planning of site, ring-fencing a budget in order that the Cleary Centre can move from planning stage to tender stage and construction stage without any delays concluded Deputy Gallagher.