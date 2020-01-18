Bishop James Mehaffey was a genuine holy man and a ‘true Christian’

One of the highlights of my broadcasting years in Derry was the pre-Christmas chat with Bishop Edward Daly and Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, James Mehaffey. When Bishop Daly died in 2016, I then reflected: “Like so many people in Derry, Donegal and beyond, I was saddened beyond measure at the death of Bishop Edward Daly. I last met him at broadcaster Don O’Doherty’s funeral in May 2008, and recall with great clarity his beautiful homily, one which prompted many of us to reflect how the Bishop was a genuine holy man and a ‘true Christian’ in every sense of the word. As a cub in BBC Radio Foyle, I had many occasions to meet him along with Bishop James Mehaffey, particularly around Christmas time, when their warm friendship shone through in their seasonal reflections to their flock in the Foyle area. I emphasise ‘flock’ not ‘flocks’...they spoke to all their listeners, that was their ‘huge family’.”

I was also privileged to become friends with Bishop Mehaffey and his wife Thelma, and was equally saddened by his passing recently. Like his great friend Bishop Daly, he had a gentle ‘aura’ about him that convinced you...If he’s in charge, then all is right with the world. At the Service of Thanksgiving for Bishop Mehaffey, Lord Eames reminded the congregation: “On the afternoon of the 7th of September in 1980, Bishop James Mehaffey heard these words: ‘Hold up the weak, heal the sick, bind up the broken, bring again the outcasts, seek the lost.’ It was the occasion of his Service of Consecration as a Bishop. And as he knelt at that turning point in his life and his experience, those were the words of commission held out to any of us who were called to be a bishop. And I cannot help but feel this afternoon, as we meet with his loved ones to pay our own individual tribute to a remarkable servant of God and His church, that those words are a starting point for our recollection of a wonderful man: ‘Hold up the weak, heal the sick, bind up the broken, bring again the outcasts, seek the lost.’

Significantly, Lord Eames added: “If there is a hallmark as he moved to this city to be your Bishop, if there is a hallmark that I would have as part of his legacy, it is those words: ‘Hold on, you’ve lost sight of why we’re here.’ You’ve lost sight that the reconciliation in our community which was so fostered by Edward Daly and James Mehaffey must never be lost sight of. You’ve lost sight of the wonderful rewards of reconciliation or in reaching out hands of friendship.’

James Mehaffey, like his dear friend Edward Daly, never lost sight of that.

Four years ago, I wrote: “Bishop Edward Daly too cast an equally long and enduring shadow. It was an honour and a privilege to have known him.” Those sentiments are equally applicable to Bishop James Mehaffey.





THE RIC DEBACLE



Bluntly, the Government made a balls of this one! Just as history is much too complicated to be divided into Them and Us, so Leo and Charlie Flanagan seemed to have succumbed to this increasing tendency of Fine Gael to assume that a blanket ‘commemoration’ would be lapped up by the ‘trendy’ brigade in a month that I see has been designated Veganuary by some. ‘Vague and Airy’ might better sum up this attempt at reality TV revisionism.

The problem, as demonstrated in hysterical headlines about ‘Black and Tan Commemoration’ was that it lumped the latter in with the RIC and DMP, and subsequently all hell broke loose.

T Ryle Dwyer’s book, ‘Michael Collins and the Civil War’, will be published by Mercier Press this month. Dwyer reminds us: “In June 1920 Gerald Smyth, the Divisional Commissioner of the RIC and Black and Tans, told the RIC in Listowel that they should have some fun by shooting any suspicious looking people without bothering to ask any questions. Constable Jeremiah Mee, a native of County Galway, promptly denounced him and dramatically announced that he was quitting the RIC. Smyth ordered Mee’s arrest, but none of Mee’s colleagues was prepared to arrest him. This incident has been remembered as the RIC’s “Listowel Mutiny".

Tadhg Kennedy was the Intelligence chief of the IRA’s Kerry No.1 Brigade and concluded that “practically all” of the RIC in Kerry were onside with the local IRA. The Tans and Auxiliaries committed terrible atrocities and Letterkenny might too have suffered like Balbriggan only for the intervention of RIC Inspector Patrick Walsh. He along with RIC Sergeant John Galligan, became Garda Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner respectively, appointed by Michael Collins. Meanwhile, 'One of the Most Dangerous Men in the Rebel Movement' was how revolutionary and future West Cavan Sinn Féin MP Peter Paul Galligan was described. History is indeed complex, and as Ryle Dwyer reminds us, atrocities were not confined to one side.

“Many of the greatest successes we gained were gained entirely by true men who stood for us in the enemy service,” Collins declared in April. But all the police appeared to become targets for those sunshine patriots known as “the Trucileers”.

“On the weekend after the RIC pulled out of Galway in Mar 1922, three RIC men left behind in hospital were murdered by the IRA, even though one was terminally ill. In the following weeks there were scattered attacks on former RIC men. On the third weekend in May, for instance, three other former RIC men and a former British soldier were shot dead. Timothy O’Leary was killed on the way to visit his mother in Kilbrittan, near Bandon, Co Cork. Former RIC Sgt J Walshe was murdered in the presence of his wife at their home in Newport, Co Tipperary, and a couple of nights later Patrick Galligan, an ex-soldier, was shot dead in the town. In the interim, Head Constable Joseph Ballantine, 50, was murdered in front of his wife at their home in Raphoe, Co Donegal.”

The list goes on...the reprisals go on...the memories never die...those who have never lifted a history book or checked their family history throw hissy fits...and a Government defers.

When ‘well meaning’ smilers come to your door shortly looking for votes, greet them with the Irish word for ‘Defer’...tell them...Cuir Siar!