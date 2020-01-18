Donegal weather warning anomaly ironed out

Contact
It seems that the reality of the country wide yellow low temperature/ice alert that stopped dramatically at the Drowes River which separates Donegal and Leitrim has been resolved.
The alert has now been extended to cover the whole country.
The Met Éireann alert was extended to Donegal late on Saturday night and continues until 11am this Sunday morning.
Throughout the day many in Donegal, having ventured outside wondered why Donegal was being spared the drop in temperatures, when there was a clear nip in the air.
The gritters have been out and will be out this Sunday morning as well, but please be sensible on the roads and when our waking as black ice is nobody's friend.
