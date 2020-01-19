Main Donegal road routes to be gritted from 6am

Donegal County Council have indicated that ALL main road routes will be gritted from 6AM this Sunday morning, January 19, 2020.

A weather yellow alert for freezing temperatures was issued last night by the State forecaster Met Éireann and continues until 11am this morning.

Donegal gritting route index includes the following:

06 : Inishowen West

04 : Inishowen South

01 : National Primary North

02 : National Primary Central

03 : National Primary South

07 : Milford South

08 : Milford North

09 : Cill Ulta East

10 : Cill Ulta West

11 : Na Rosa

12 : Binswilly

13 : Stranorlar North

14 : Stranorlar East

15 : Stranorlar West

16 : Donegal West

17 : Donegal North

18 : Donegal South

19 : Donegal National Secondary

05 : Inishowen East

BT : Buncrana Town

: Buncrana Town LT: Letterkenny Town