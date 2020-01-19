Monaghan grow house swoop follows last weekend’s Donegal operation

Yesterday's find of a suspected cannabis grow house in Monaghan where an estimated €100k of the herb was found, subject to analysis, brings to €500k, the amount of the suspected drug or potential yield, discovered in the southern counties of Ulster in little over a week.

Last weekend Gardai swooped on a similar operation in Donegal Town, but it is not known, if the two searches were connected at present.





The Donegal search at Drumrooske in Donegal Town saw the discovery of 450 - 500 cannabis plants (pending analysis), at varying stages of growth, with an estimated value of €400,000.

Yesttrday, Detectives and Gardaí from the Carrickmacross District supported by the Armed Support Unit Northern Region conducted a search operation at a house in Rockcorry, County Monaghan.

During the course of that search, the house was found to be fully adapted for use as a grow house and suspected Cannabis Herb (pending analysis) with an estimated value of €100,000 was seized.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Castleblayney Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The property was technically examined with investigations ongoing.

It is not known if there was any direct link to the Garda operation in Donegal Town last weekend.