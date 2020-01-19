Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Monaghan grow house swoop follows last weekend’s Donegal operation

Over €500k of suspected drug found in just a week In border counties

Monaghan grow house swoop follows last weekend’s Donegal operation

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Yesterday's find of a suspected cannabis grow house in Monaghan where an estimated €100k of the herb was found, subject to analysis, brings to €500k, the amount of the suspected drug or potential yield, discovered in the southern counties of Ulster in little over a week. 

Last weekend Gardai swooped on a similar operation in Donegal Town, but it is not known, if the two searches were connected at present.   

The Donegal search at Drumrooske in Donegal Town saw the discovery of  450 - 500 cannabis plants (pending analysis), at varying stages of growth, with an estimated value of €400,000.

Yesttrday, Detectives and Gardaí from the Carrickmacross District supported by the Armed Support Unit Northern Region conducted a search operation at a house in Rockcorry, County Monaghan.

During the course of that search, the house was found to be fully adapted for use as a grow house and suspected Cannabis Herb (pending analysis) with an estimated value of €100,000 was seized.   

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Castleblayney Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The property was technically examined with investigations ongoing.

It is not known if there was any direct link to the Garda operation in Donegal Town last weekend.

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie