Donegal deaths Sunday morning, January 19

The following deaths have taken place:

- Padraig Henry, (Aisling House, Ballyraine Road, Letterkenny

- Tessie Galvin, nee Gibson, Cavan Lower, Crossroads, Killygordon and formerly Castletown, St. Johnston

- Jim Dillon, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim

- Sean (John) McGarrigle, late of Mountfield, Tramore, Waterford / Ballyshannon

- Dermot Walsh, Carrigart

- Frances (Fabi) Veldman, Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

- Patrick Patterson, 268 Bridgend, Ramelton

- Agnes Farrell (née Shields) of Raymoghy, Manorcunningham

Padraig Henry, (Aisling House, Ballyraine Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at The Lodge, Hillcrest House, Long Lane, Letterkenny of Padraig Henry, (Aisling House, Ballyraine Road, Letterkenny).

Padraic’s remains will repose at Hillcrest House, Long Lane on Sunday 19th January from 3pm until 5pm with removal going to St Eunan’s Cathedral to repose overnight for requiem mass at 10 am on Monday 20th January.

Interment afterwards in Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the residents comfort fund, The Lodge, Hillcrest House, c/o of Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Tessie Galvin, nee Gibson, Cavan Lower, Crossroads, Killygordon and formerly Castletown, St. Johnston

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tessie Galvin, nee Gibson, Cavan Lower, Crossroads, Killygordon and formerly Castletown, St. Johnston.

Her remains will repose at her home in Cavan Lower from 6pm this Monday evening, January 20th.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday January 22nd at 9.45 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St.Baithins Church, St.Johnston, with interment afterwards at St.Patrick’s Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Family time from 10 pm to 11 am,and on the morning of the funeral.

Jim Dillon, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Jim Dillon, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at his residence. Reposing at his residence today until 9pm and on Sunday from 12 noon to 5pm. Followed by removal of remains to St. Patrick’s Church, Kiltyclogher arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Sean (John) McGarrigle, late of Mountfield, Tramore, Waterford / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred after a short illness of Sean (John) McGarrigle of Mountfield, Tramore, Waterford and formerly Donegal Road, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary on Saturday evening from 6pm until 9pm.

Removal on Sunday morning at 10.30am to Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Requiem Mass followed by Interment in Abbey Cemetery.

Dermot Walsh, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Dermot Walsh, Carrigart.

Reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there at 11am on Sunday, January 19 to St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart for 11.30am Mass followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

If desired, donation in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Frances (Fabi) Veldman, Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital on January 16 of Frances (Fabi) Veldman, Ard O' Donnell Letterkenny.

Reposing at her late residence until Sunday.

Removal from her residence at 9.30 am on Sunday to St Eunan's Cathedral for funeral mass at 10am and burial afterwards in the family plot at New Leck cemetery.

House Private from 10pm until 10am and on morning of the funeral.

Patrick Patterson, 268 Bridgend, Ramelton

The death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick (Paddy) Patterson, 268 Bridgend, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Family time only please from 11pm until 10am.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 19 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital, Patients' Comfort Fund, c/o Sweeney Funeral Director or any family member.

Agnes Farrell (née Shields) of Raymoghy, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at her home on Thursday, January 16 of Agnes Farrell, Raymoghy, Manorcunningham.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence on Saturday from 11am until 10pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass is on Sunday January 19 in St Columba's Church, Drumoghill at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association c/o any family member.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.