Pet's column: Donegal Spring around the corner and that means kitty season

It may not feel like it at the moment, but Spring is just around the corner and with it, the inevitable start of this year's 'kitten season'.

Animals In Need (AIN) are appealing to people to spay and neuter their cats and to get involved in Trap/Neuter/Return (TNR) of stray and feral cats in their community and neuter all farm cats.

Last year, 'kitten season' went on for the entire year, with the kittens being found in increasingly weak and poor condition as the year progressed.

One female cat can have up to three litters a year of between 4-6 kittens at a time. These kittens can in turn start breeding from 5 or 6 months old and so the cycle continues and cat numbers can quickly get out of control.

Everyone can help stop this suffering. Be part of solution, not the part of the problem.

AIN HAS BLACK CATS AND KITTENS THAT NEED REHOMING

It was a good week for rehoming kittens and cats when adoptions were reopened after the holiday season.

Every cat or kitten rescued soon racks up a bill and puts a strain on the charity's financial resources.

All felines are wormed at €3 a time, vaccinations are €30 each (€60 in total), neutering is €50 and the microchip costs €25.

The adoption fee of €40 for kittens too young to be neutered and €50 for neutered older kittens and cats helps to offset these expenses to a degree.

On top of the general costs, there are of course expenses for food, cat litter, veterinary treatment etc, so the adoption fee is a nominal sum that enables the charity to carry on and help the next animals that needs rescue and care.

Kitten Daniel was found last week suffering from a long term eye infection (main photo) that had sadly caused permanent damage to his eyes.

Daniel has had two surgical procedures on his eyes this week. The first procedure was to clear out and sew up an empty eye socket where his eye had rotted away.

The second operation was to correct inverted eyelashes on his other eye.

This young tabby cat is recovering well from surgery but his remaining eye is badly damaged from his eyelashes constantly rubbing on it prior to the operation.

Consequently, Daniel has limited vision and will need an indoor home only, when he has fully recovered.

The dog rescuers have been busy as usual, with weekly trips to the Letterkenny Pound to collect all the unwanted and unclaimed dogs, including making an extra trip on Christmas Eve to make sure that no dog spent Christmas alone in the Pound.

They have also had a number of call outs regarding dogs straying or lost around Donegal and AIN would appeal to people to please make sure that their dog is under control at all times. It is a legal requirement and liability for any injury or damage caused by loose dogs falls to their owner, notwithstanding the danger the dog may be in.

AIN would like to say a huge thank you to Louise Adair, who did a New Year's Day swim to raise funds for AIN's animals.

Louise got great support and through sponsorship cards and a Facebook fundraiser she raised the fantastic sum of €1,323.

What a great start to the year and what a brave woman! Many thanks also to everyone who sponsored her.

Finally, AIN's Charity Shop in Donegal Town has now reopened and is ready for business as usual.

To help AIN’s animals, please donate €2 to AIN’s ‘Help Us To Help Them’ fundraising appeal via your phone by texting the word ‘KITTEN’ to 50300. Every last cent goes directly to the rescued animals for their food, bedding, vet bills, worming treatment and vaccinations.

For further information on adoption, fostering, volunteering etc, please contact the main helpline on 087 1356188. For cat/kitten enquiries please call 087 7644420. Animals In Need Donegal is also on Facebook and has a website at http://www.animalsinneeddonegal.com.