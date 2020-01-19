FF leader to visit Sligo Leitrim but not Donegal

Contact
FF Leader Micheal Martin
Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin will visit Sligo tomorrow morning and Leitrim in the afternoon (20th January 2020) to canvass with General Election candidates Marc Mac Sharry, Eamon Scanlon and Shane Ellis.
However the visit will not incorporate any part of Donegal.
The towns of Bundoran, Ballyshannon and Balintra/Laghey were annexed from Donegal and have formed part of the four seat Sligo Leitrim constituency since the 2016 General election, thanks to an population adjudication by the Electoral Commission.
According to FF party hq, there are no plans in his diary to visit any part of Donegal in the coming week, they confirmed to DonegalLive.ie this afternoon.
He will be bolstered by an opinion poll (Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes) which puts him and Fianna Fail 12 points clear of Leo Varadkar and Fine Gael, but the Fine Gael leader and outgoing Taoiseach insisted that this would only motivate his own party and candidates.
It showed, he said, a "real risk" of letting FF back into power, but he would not be giving a "running commentary" on opinion polls. He added that letting FF back into power "would mean the country falling backwards".
The poll was taken during the recent RIC controversy and before the declaration of a February 8, 2020 General election.
