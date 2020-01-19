Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

FF leader to visit Sligo Leitrim but not Donegal

Bundoran, Ballyshannon and Ballintra/Laghey were annexed from Donegal in 2016 General Election

FF leader to visit Sligo Leitrim but not Donegal

FF Leader Micheal Martin

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin will visit Sligo tomorrow morning and Leitrim in the afternoon (20th January 2020) to canvass with General Election candidates Marc Mac Sharry, Eamon Scanlon and Shane Ellis.

However the visit will not incorporate any part of Donegal.

The towns of Bundoran, Ballyshannon and Balintra/Laghey were annexed from Donegal and have formed part of the four seat Sligo Leitrim constituency since the 2016 General election, thanks to an population adjudication by the Electoral Commission.

According to FF party hq, there are no plans in his diary to visit any part of Donegal in the coming week, they confirmed to DonegalLive.ie this afternoon.

He will be bolstered by an opinion poll (Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes) which puts him and Fianna Fail 12 points clear of Leo Varadkar and Fine Gael, but the Fine Gael leader and outgoing Taoiseach insisted that this would only motivate his own party and candidates.

It showed, he said, a "real risk" of letting FF back into power, but he would not be giving a "running commentary" on opinion polls. He added that letting FF back into power "would mean the country falling backwards".

The poll was taken during the recent RIC controversy and before the declaration of a February 8, 2020 General election.  

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie