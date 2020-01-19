Donegal gardai issue timely reminder on getting your car brakes checked

With the recent snap of chilly weather over the weekend in Donegal, local gardai are advising car owners with some timely advise to check the brakes on their cars.

Issuing the warning at the weekend they said:

"Please check the brakes on your car regularly. Get to know the sounds and signs that warn you that you need to have them checked.

"The road conditions are icy/wet at this time of the year and it is so important to ensure that your brakes and your car in general is in perfect working order!

Simple but effective advise that we all need to keep in mind ...