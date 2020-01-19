Donegal Store Which Sold €500,000 Scratch Card Top Prize revealed

Contact
The National Lottery is delighted to reveal that a winning All Cash scratch card worth €500,000 was sold at O’Donnell’s Mace Service Station in the Gaeltacht village of Crolly, in Donegal.
Officials from the National Lottery will travel to Donegal tomorrow to officially announce the
Store owner, Stephen O’Donnell and his staff will celebrate on selling the €500,000 scratch card top prize with officials from the National Lottery.
But who scratched themselves a mighty fortune?
