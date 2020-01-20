Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Weather forecast for Donegal and the whole country for the coming week from Met Eireann

Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for high pressure to dominate for much of the week with frost expected at night for much of the coming week. 

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for frost and fog to gradually clear during the morning to leave a dry day. The best of the sunshine is expected across south Leinster and Munster with cloudier weather for Connacht and Ulster. Highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees generally in light southwest breezes but fresh along western and northern coasts.

There will be some frost and fog on Monday night in the south and east and some midlands areas also with lows of +1 to -2 degrees, but cloud and more of a breeze should keep temperatures to between 2 and 6 degrees in western and northern counties and prevent frost there but some patchy rain is likely in the northwest.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for it to be rather cloudy in many areas especially in northern and northwestern counties where there will be some light rain or drizzle at times but dry periods as well. Mainly dry elsewhere but there may be a little drizzle in places. Afternoon highs of 6 to 9 or possibly 10 degrees Celsius generally but 10 or 11 degrees in parts of the north and northwest. Further patchy light rain drizzle or fog on Tuesday night with temperatures between 4 and 8 degrees in many areas, however there could be clear periods in parts of the east and south with temperatures falling to 1 or 2 and a slight frost.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for it to be rather cloudy. Many places will be dry but there will still be a little patchy drizzle or fog in places. Winds very light and afternoon highs of 7 to 10 degrees. For many it will be rather cold and cloudy on Wednesday night with frost developing where cloud breaks, most likely in parts of the east and northeast.

The current weather forecast for Thursday and Friday is for the weather to be cold but mainly dry with a good deal of cloud but some sunny breaks at times also. Afternoon temperatures of 6 to 8 or possibly 9 degrees in light breezes. Slight or sharp frost at night where cloud breaks develop.

According to Met Eireann, there are indications of more unsettled mobile Atlantic type weather setting in over next weekend bringing some wet and possibly windy spells.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie