Donegal Older Persons Council annual general meeting in Letterkenny

Older peoples voices make Donegal a great place to grow old in and the Older Persons Council is inviting all older people in Donegal to attend their annual general meeting on Tuesday next, January 28 in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny at 12 noon.

Donegal is one of many counties in Ireland that are part of the Age Friendly counties programme. The Age Friendly County programme is working to make Ireland one of the best places in the world in which to grow old. The programme aims to see all older people living in Ireland enjoying a good quality of life and to participate fully in their communities.

The first Older Persons Council executive was established in October 2016, it is a sub-structure of the Donegal Age Friendly Alliance and its primary purpose is to assist in the implementation of the Age Friendly Strategy. Membership of the executive is composed of older peoples' representatives and people who work with older people in different areas.

Special guest speakers on the day will give advice and information on falls prevention and bone health for older adults. This will be followed by an open discussion on the importance of Active Ageing campaign get up, get dressed and get moving.

This will be a great opportunity for older peoples' groups, advocacy groups, younger older people, frail older people, individuals or people that represents the voice for older people in residential homes or older peoples' services in Donegal.

For further details contact Mairead Cranley or Mairead Lynch at (074) 9153900 or e-mail mairead.cranley@donegalcoco.ie or mairead.lynch@donegalcoco.ie