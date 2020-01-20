Have you ideas to help Donegal's children and young people to be creative?

Cruinniú na nÓg, a national day of creativity is set to take place for the third year across Donegal on Saturday, June 13.

It offers opportunities for young people aged 0-18 to explore their creative potential and the Creative Ireland Team, Donegal are inviting young people to have their say and make suggestions for creative activities.

Cruinniú na nÓg simply means 'The gathering of young people' and is a highly engaging initiative of the Creative Ireland programme in partnership with Local Authorities. Ireland is the only country in the world to have a national day of free creativity for children and young people.

Eileen Burgess, Creative Ireland Donegal coordinator is encouraging children and young people to have their say in shaping the nature of the activities to be planned across the county this June.

"We want children and young people to help us shape this year’s programme by telling us what creative experiences they would like to do or try. We would like to develop a programme that excites and is relevant to young people which will help enhance their creative potential.

Children pictured exploring the creative potential of the fruits of the sea at Malin Head. Attendees sampled seaweed-infused vegetable soup and homemade dulse bread after their adventure on the beach. Picture: Paul McGuckin

"In 2019 31 events took place across Donegal which included a seaweed safari, a forest school, messy play, virtual reality workshops and many more which took place both in indoor and outdoor locations. The involvement of the Donegal Youth Council in the selection process last year was invaluable and we’re excited to enhance the offering in 2020 by involving the voice of the child at an earlier stage in the planning process," she said.

Suggestions from children and young people can be submitted either by completing a short questionnaire which is available at http://bit.ly/CruinniúnanÓgCreativeSuggestions or by popping into Donegal County Museum, Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny or any one of the 13 libraries across Donegal and completing a short survey.