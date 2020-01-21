Almost €33m allocated for regional and county roads in Donegal

Donegal has been allocated almost €33m for improvements to regional and county roads.

The allocation of €32.9m is up from €29.6m last year.

Allocations of €500,000 have been made to the Laghey to Pettigo road and the Polestar roundabout and junctions in Letterkenny.

The Swilly Road and Letterkenny Southern Ring Road is to get funding of €500,000 while the Fintra Bridge road realignment project is to get €420,000. Work at Meenamulligan in Inishowen has received funding of €750,000.

Elsewhere money will be spent on safety measures, drainage schemes, severe weather preparations as well as bridge and road realignments, improving junctions, tourist routes, accident blackspots and visibility issues on a number of routes.

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh welcomed the investment.

“This investment of €33million this year to improve the roads the length and breadth of Co Donegal is of huge benefit for people travelling on regional and local routes,” Minister McHugh said.

“The investment comes on the back of around €133m that has been spent by this Government on national, regional and local roads in the last two years.

“And it means this Government is spending a total of €75m is being spent on national, regional and local roads in Co Donegal in 2020 - A huge spend and a huge amount of work to make real differences to life in our county.”

Donegal Fianna Fáil TD Pat the Cope Gallagher said the funding will be a welcome start on repairing some of our roads “but more will be required to deal with legacy issues especially in terms of some of our county and regional roads”.

The Leas Cheann Comhairle of the Dáil said: “While this year’s allocation is a net increase on the 2019 roads allocation, it is barely meeting inflation and it certainly is not meeting the backlog of road repairs which as a county we have to deal with,” he said.

“The Government’s own strategy as set out in the national plan earmarks additional funding for regional roads, but we see no evidence of this in the allocation for 2020 which is announced today, “ he said.

“More ambition will be needed on the part of the newly elected Government if substantial progress is to be made in dealing with Donegal roads which are in urgent need of repair. The entire roads budget allocation system will have to be reviewed in order to give priority to counties which need additional funding and resourcing, and that certainly will include Donegal.”

Fine Gael Councillor and general election candidate Martin Harley said: “I am sure this continued Government investment in our roads will make a difference to all the people who use these routes regularly and for visitors to our county.

“We have seen significant investment in recent years – more than €200m in total over the three years for 2018, 2019 and 2020. And all across the county, the investment can be seen when we are driving on the roads.”