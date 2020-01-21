Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Convoy out of school recreation service to close

Parents challenge election candidates to find a solution

Convoy school out of school recreation service to close

Convoy facility to close

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Convoy is about to lose another essential service with the imminent closure of a local out of school recreation service.

In an open letter to parents yesterday, (Monday), managing partner at Smart Steps, Rebecca Fleury, said it was with a heavy heart that she and husband, David, were contacting them to inform all of their decision to close the facility which operates out of St Mary's Hall.

A local parent who uses the facility, Helen Cleary, said parents were shocked and saddened at the loss of the wonderful service and were currently left in limbo about where to send their children now.


"This facility has enabled parents to remain in the workplace and be assured of their child's wellbeing while doing so.  


"We are all shell-shocked and very sad because it was a wonderful service. It's going to be an election issue in this area and we are writing to all candidates to make sure they know about the crisis and hopefully initiate some steps into helping out.


In a direct message to the candidates she added: "Rest assured the electors who avail of this service will fondly recall on Saturday February 8 the candidate who manages to have it restored."

Ms Fleury explained to the parents why she had to close.


"As some of you may be aware, the childcare industry is currently experiencing a range of problems including lack of adequate investment and increasing administrative and regulatory demands, all worsened by a major staffing crisis within the sector.


"We have been running our service in Convoy for almost 18 months and have poured a great deal of time, effort and resources into the setting. Last year, Smart Steps received a mere fraction of DCYA funding awarded in previous years, the consequences of which have been significantly increased stress for both myself and our entire staff team across both services.


"Despite the difficulties faced over the past year, we have very much enjoyed working with your children each day and have come to know and love each child immensely. Your children have been our motivation to keep going throughout all the challenges over the past 12 months and we are so grateful to have welcomed them all into out Smart Steps family.


"Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, the service is simply not sustainable financially not from a personal perspective."


She added their after school service would continue to run as normal until 6pm on Friday, February 28.


She added: "We are heartbroken that circumstances have forced us to take this action. Please understand this action was not taken lightly and has been the topic of great deliberation for a number of months."


Ms Fleury thanked everyone on behalf of their team for their faith and trust they showed allowing them to look after their children over the past 18 months.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie