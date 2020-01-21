Planning permission granted to build new Primary Care Centre at Buncrana

The HSE has announced this (Tuesday) afternoon that Donegal County Council have issued a decision to grant planning permission for Buncrana Primary Care Centre at Maginn Avenue, Buncrana.

If there are no appeals to An Bord Pleanála , the final grant will be issued in one month and it is envisaged that works will begin by the third quarter of tis year.

This new development will provide state of the art facilities to accommodate a range of primary care services within a single Primary Care facility.

The centre will have over 5,200 sqm of clinical space accommodating a wide range of services including GP services, public health nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, audiology and ophthalmology.

Children and adult mental health services, children's disability services, TUSLA, and dental services will also be available.

Another computer generated view of the proposed facility

There will also be capacity to book rooms for other services/professions so that additional services may be accommodated in the future. The facilities will be spread over three floors, with underground car parking facilities, it will have pedestrian access from Maginn Avenue and Main Street.

The development of the new Primary Care Centre in Buncrana will support the delivery of community services via the new Community Healthcare Network model. Inishowen will be one of the first nine networks in the country to implement the Community Healthcare Network model in 2020.

Dr Paul Grant, GP at Buncrana Medical Centre, highlighted their support for this development.

"The doctors and staff at Buncrana Medical Centre are delighted to see the development of the new Primary Care Centre moving forward. We believe this will enhance the provision of primary care in the area.

"We look froward to working in this new state of the art facility, which will have the full range of services required under one roof. We hope this new development will provide us with the extra space and facilities we require to continue providing first class medical care for our patients well into the 21st century," he said.

The HSE can confirm that architects Michael Galbraith Associates in conjunction with John Halligan architects and the development company, Valley Healthcare, were successful in their submission of a planning application to Donegal County Council for the construction of this new state of the art centre.

The submission was made on behalf of Valley Healthcare, who were identified as the preferred bidder following completion of an extensive HSE procurement procedure completed by the HSE's estates department.

The Buncrana centre will offer beautiful open spaces too

At present the HSE estates department is working on completion of an agreement for lease and it is planned to have this process completed in the coming months. Subject to the completion of agreement for lease, it will take approximately two years for construction of the new state of the art facility.

It will be a welcome addition to the HSE services provided to the town and the surrounding areas, and will improve access to, and the standard of services and facilities that the population requires.

The development of this new facility in Buncrana is part of a coordinated development for Primary Care services across Donegal and other new facilities are planned in Donegal town, Dungloe, Dunfanaghy and Newtowncunningham.