Animals In Need (AIN) have launched their 2020 Spay and Neuter Campaign ahead of this year's 'kitten season'.

Around 300,000 kittens are born in Ireland every year. Of these, 160,000 will die before they reach four months old, some through natural causes but the majority through sickness, adverse conditions, starvation, disease, accidents or deliberately by human hand.

The bottom line is that there are not enough homes even for the surviving kittens, which is why spaying and neutering is crucial, whether the cat be a family pet, a farm cat, a stray or a feral cat.

Every year, countless kittens are born in Donegal and the AIN volunteers are left to pick up the pieces, nursing many of the kittens back to health, rushing them to the vets and if the kittens pull through, to foster them in their own homes until the kittens find homes of their own.

Neutering all cats at 5-6 months old is the only solution to end this cycle of suffering.

AIN has humane cat traps that can be borrowed to catch the more feisty cats so that they can be safely transported to the vets. After a suitable recovery time post-neutering, the cats can then be returned and released (Trap/Neuter/Return, also known as TNR).

Every year the AIN volunteers are faced with heartbreaking cases where even the best efforts to save an animal are not enough.

As was the case of a kitten called Flynn. He was found with his brother when they were just a few days old, alone and extremely sick. Tragically he was too weak to survive and he died in his fosterer's arms. His life was just 13 days long.

The over-breeding of dogs in Donegal also needs to be addressed, in particular the number of collies who end up in the Letterkenny Pound or surrendered to the charity.

When AIN formed 14 years ago, almost a thousand dogs per year were being put down in the Pound.

Thankfully, the situation has greatly improved and these days, when dogs have completed their five days in the Pound without being claimed or rehomed, AIN collects and rehomes them, either with help from the Dogs Trust or through approved rescues in the UK.

However, there are still too many dogs being born and neutering and spaying dogs at 6 months old is the only solution. There are many health benefits to neutering dogs, including greatly lowering the risk of certain cancers.

Until the number of unwanted animals is reduced, AIN continue to save as many as they can.

At the weekend, a friendly white cat was found in Letterkenny with a badly injured leg. She is currently in the vets receiving treatment.

Another cat found in Letterkenny was not so fortunate. The cat was in a bad state, emaciated, barely able to stand and bleeding from her ear.

She was rushed to the vets where she was found to have a huge abscess at the back of the ear and when the vet began to lance the abscess, a large tumour was found beneath the pus, which went into her brain. Sadly she had to be put to sleep to end her suffering.

But there is good news too, as Aisha, a cat found with a serious facial injuries due to having a fish hook stuck through her face, has made a good recovery. Her right eye is slightly disfigured but it does not affect her vision, although it can be sensitive.

Aisha adores chin scratches and head rubs and sitting on laps and would make an amazing companion cat. She will need an indoor home so if you are interested in offering Aisha that home, please contact the cat helpline.

AIN also took in a litter of 9-week-old kittens who are looking for new homes. Please check the album of cats available for adoption on AIN's Facebook page for further details.

To help AIN’s animals, please donate €2 to AIN’s ‘Help Us To Help Them’ fundraising appeal via your phone by texting the word ‘KITTEN’ to 50300. Every last cent goes directly to the rescued animals for their food, bedding, vet bills, worming treatment and vaccinations.

For further information on adoption, fostering, volunteering etc, please contact the main helpline on 087 1356188. For cat/kitten enquiries please call 087 7644420. Animals In Need Donegal is also on Facebook and has a website at http://www.animalsinneeddonegal.com.