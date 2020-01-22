Concerns raised over handling of Malin Head Visitor Management Plan

Concerns have been raised regarding the handling of the Malin Head Visitor Management Plan.

Local landowner John McGilloway says many people in the Malin area have withdrawn their support of the plan, which includes a new walking trail, due to a lack of communication with planners and landowners.

Several public consultation evenings showcasing the plans to the community, have been held in Malin and Culdaff in recent months.

However Mr McGilloway claims the handling of the launch of the plan was 'inept and amateurish' and has ensured that the proposed development is now mired in controversy.

“The manner in which maps were released into the public domain setting out proposed walking trails without first contacting the landowners involved was disrespectful and discourteous to the landowners and has ensured that distrust has replace goodwill,” Mr McGilloway stated.

He added: “Land ownership and access to land have always been sensitive subjects and the lack of genuine consultation has meant that real legitimate concerns that landowners have are not addressed.

“These include liability to walkers, farm and personal security concerns, biosecurity issues, the ability to remain compliant with EU directives and the invasion of privacy.

“Farmers are managers and custodians of the countryside and it is due to their efforts often in difficult circumstances that we have a landscape, which is attractive for tourists to visit and enjoy.

“When farmers then see plans put forward, essentially proposing the development of their lands, their assets, as recreational amenities for the benefit of others, with no return in it for them, it is hardly surprising that they are less than enthusiastic about these proposals.”

Mr McGilloway said the plan lacked ambition and has a 'one-dimensional view of tourism', which makes no effort to encourage broader agri -tourism concepts that could have benefited the entire area.

He said: “Rather than attempting to impose top down divisive solutions benefiting the few that will inevitably fail, a more productive approach would have been to firstly put funding in place backed up by human resources in planning and marketing at Council level and invite interested landowner participation in broader tourism activities.

“These could include activities such as hiking trails that the landowners would have control of, cycling trails, glamping sites, artisan food and craft shops and speciality food products that would bring a multitude of benefits.”

Meanwhile a meeting to discuss the implication of the Malin Head Visitor Management Plan will be held in Malin Hall, Malin on Friday, January 24 at 8.00pm. All are welcome to attend.