Donegal to be represented at Holiday World Show 2020 in Dublin

Team of tourism providers from across the county will push the local product

Representatives from Donegal Tourism CLG and tourism providers from across Donegal pictured at last year’s Holiday World Show

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

As part of the 2020 marketing activities in the county, Donegal is going to be represented in the upcoming Holiday World Show event taking place this weekend in Dublin, January 24-26.

Donegal Tourism CLG in association with Donegal County Council is  attending the Holiday World Show for the fifth consecutive year along with a team of tourism providers from across the county.

The Holiday World Show is the most significant tourism travel show in Europe that take place in January each year with visitors attending from around the world including Europe (including UK and ROI), the Middle East, Asia and America.

With over 40,000 visitors expected to attend in Dublin, the Holiday World Show offers Donegal Tourism CLG and tourism providers a fantastic opportunity to kick off the 2020 season by reaching out to European and overseas target markets.

Various tourism providers have come on board to represent and promote their respected areas incl. Donegal Airport, Discover Bundoran, Discover Ballyshannon, Donegal East, Donegal Self Catering, Donegal Town, Letterkenny, Inishowen, and Donegal Gaeltacht region. This event creates a wonderful platform for the local tourism providers to work in a partnership to help promote Donegal as a destination for the benefit of the whole county.

An additional treat awaits the show audience, as the world renowned fiddle player, Ciaran Tourish and guitar player, Colm O’Caoimh, will be live on the entertainment Stage at the World Holiday Show on Friday, January 24 at 2.20pm. Ciaran will be joining Reel Irish Music Tours (Buncrana) for a week long exclusive tour in July 2020 and visitors can find out more about the tour and traditional music in Donegal on the Donegal Tourism stand.

 Attractive competition prizes have been kindly sponsored by the participating tourism providers. Donegal Tourism CLG would like to extend a huge thank you to Donegal Airport; Aer Lingus Regional; Grand Central Hotel – Bundoran, Bundoran Surf Co; Waterworld – Bundoran, Moville Boutique Hostel; Dillons Hotel - Letterkenny (McKeever Hotel Group); Mulroy Woods Hotel - Milford; Station House Hotel – Letterkenny; Rockhill House – Letterkenny; Jackson’s Hotel – Ballybofey; Walking Ireland – Donegal Town; The Foyle Hotel – Moville; Portbeg Holiday Homes – Bundoran; and Bundoran Golf Club.

Follow Go Visit Donegal on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to keep up to date with the activities at the Donegal stand during the Holiday World Show.

 Check out details of the event and the list of all attending exhibitors on the official website: holidayworldshow.com.

