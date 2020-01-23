Donegal man appeals for help to find missing dog

A Donegal man appealing for help to find his missing dog is offering a reward for his safe return.

John's Lakeland terrier Jack strayed from the family home in Bunnamayne, Bridgend, on December 7 and has yet to be found.

He told Donegal Live: "Jack went missing one morning. When we went out looking for him we discovered he'd been hit by a car on the main road, just outside the fireplace centre in Bridgend, but that he got back up again and ran off.

"We then learned from CCTV that he made his way on down the road to the nearby tyre centre, but that's as much as we know."

John and his family have scoured Bridgend and the surrounding area trying to find the 18-month-old pet, who is back and tan in colour, but without success.

He said :"We don't know what happened to him. He's a friendly wee dog that would go with anyone and we're wondering if maybe somebody passing him picked him up and put them into their car.

"He's chipped and everything so anyone taking him to a vet would get his details. We just want to get him back - we miss him wile."

If anyone has information on Jack's whereabouts, they can contact John on 0851558099 or message the Donegal Live or Inish Times Facebook pages.