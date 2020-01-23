Donegal people invited to 'In Conversation' with Channel Four's Alex Thomson

As part of its annual commemorative programme of events this year, the Bloody Sunday March Committee will host an ‘In Conversation’ evening, featuring Channel 4 News, Chief Correspondent, Alex Thomson.

The event will take place in Derry’s Playhouse on Friday, January 31.

Alex Thomson is the longest-serving on-screen journalist on Channel 4 News and has been with the channel since it began. In more than 25 years he’s covered over 20 wars; led major investigations and he continues to front the programme around the world today.

His journalism has won several BAFTA and EMMY awards; two New York Film and TV awards and in 2011/12 he was named TV Journalist of the year by the Royal Television Society.

Betty Doherty, who is a leading member of the Bloody Sunday March Committee said: "We are delighted and honoured to have Alex Thomson participate in our programme this year. Alex has been one of the few journalists down through the years who has worked tirelessly to get to the truth about what happened here on Bloody Sunday.

"Alex Thomson and Channel 4 News produced some of the most seminal and highly influential reports into the events of Bloody Sunday and his work contributed greatly to people’s understanding about the actions of the British army here that

day.

“More recently he has covered the inquest into the killings of 11 people in Ballymurphy by the Paras and focused on the person of General Mike Jackson and in particular the part he played in what happened in Ballymurphy in August 1971 and the events here in Derry on Bloody Sunday, just 5 months later.

“Also, over the years Alex has covered many other different stories of significant public interest and just in the last few months and weeks we have seen him again appear on our television screens covering major stories of climate catastrophe across different parts of our world, from how Greenland is polluting itself to the apocalyptic bush fires raging across Australia. So it is for all of these reasons and more that our committee is excited to welcome Alex back to Derry and we urge everyone to come along to the Playhouse Theatre for 8pm on Friday, January 31st for what will be a great night and an amazing opportunity to hear directly from one of the world’s outstanding investigative journalists.”

For further information click on to: www.bloodysundaymarch.org.