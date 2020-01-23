Search parties en route to injured climbers in Donegal mountains

Contact
DMRT in Derryveagh mountains
A search is underway in Donegal for two injured climbers.
Donegal Mountain Rescue Team began a search operation earlier this afternoon (Thursday).
At approximately 7.00pm they published an update saying that two search parties were on their to two injured climbers on Sliabh Sneachta in the Derryveagh Mountains.
It is understood that contact has been made with the climbers but conditions on the mountainside are challenging.
No further information is available at present.
