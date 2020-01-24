UPDATE: Injured climbers on Donegal mountain brought to safety

Two climbers who sustained injuries while climbing Sliabh Sneachta in the Derryveagh Mountains have been brought to safety.

The successful operation by Donegal Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) got underway yesterday afternoon.

After managing to make contact with the injured climbers, two search DMRT parties worked through difficult conditions last night to reach the climbers.

They were finally brought to safety in the early hours of this morning.

No information on their condition is available at present.