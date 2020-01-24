Donegal course builds confidence and independence for people with sight loss

Living with Sight Loss’ is a free, weekly confidence building course starting on Tuesday next, February 18, in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny. The four-week course will help people who have experienced sight loss to increase their confidence and independence. Partners, family and friends are welcome to attend.

The other three sessions will take place on Tuesday, February 25, and March 3 and 10.

This course is delivered through the ‘Need to Talk’ project, an emotional support and confidence building service supported by the European Union’s INTERREG VA Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

The informal course will provide information and practical advice on a range of essential everyday topics such as getting out and about, information about welfare rights, and how technology can make life that bit easier.

Padraic McLoughlin, who is a Fighting Blindness member and lives in Donegal, said: “I’ve had on-going trouble with my sight since birth and lost it completely when I was a teenager. I heard of Fighting Blindness through a mutual friend, they’re a really great support.

“I’m looking forward to attending the Living with Sight Loss course and I can’t recommend it enough to others who are living with a visual impairment of any degree. Tap into the resources that are available – they can change your life,” he said.

Eric Beggs, attendee at a previous Living with Sight Loss course in Dundalk added: “It was a brilliant course and I really did learn a lot. It was practical and useful. I would 110% recommend this to other people living with sight loss and their families.”

The course is available to anyone living with sight loss in Donegal and the nearby border region of Leitrim, Sligo or Northern Ireland.

Places are limited and must be booked in advance by contacting:

Republic of Ireland:

(Louth, Monaghan, Sligo, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim)

Mahon Carmody, Fighting Blindness, 01 674 6496, needtotalk@fightingblindness.ie.

Northern Ireland:

Richard Craig, RNIB Northern Ireland, 02890 334144, richard.craig@rnib.org.uk

For more information about the Need to Talk counselling and confidence support service visit www.fightingblindness.ie/support/need-to-talk