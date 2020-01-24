Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal County Council and Fáilte Ireland move to allay landowner fears over Malin Head plan

Number of walking routes identified for potential development

Donegal County Council and Fáilte Ireland move to allay landowner fears over Malin Head plan

Fears allayed over Malin Head development proposals

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Donegal Co Council and Fáilte Ireland move to allay landowner concerns expressed by local farmers and landowners that none of these routes identified in the Malin Head Visitor Management Plan will be advanced for further consideration and/or development without full consultation with the landowners concerned.

In a statement this (Friday) afternoon the council outlines its strategy in relation to the development.

"Donegal County Council and Fáilte Ireland are working with key agencies, business partners and community stakeholders to deliver a Visitor Management Plan for Malin Head.

"The aim of this plan is to leverage Malin Head’s position as the most northerly signature discovery point on the Wild Atlantic Way and guide the future development of tourism for the area in a sustainable way which will deliver economic benefits to the local community.

"Donegal Co. Council and Fáilte Ireland undertook an extensive consultative process in developing the plan – this began in May 2019 with 310 people attending engagement workshops at Malin Head Community Centre, McGrorys Hotel in Culdaff, Colgan Hall, Carndonagh and Malin Village.

"Engagement with stakeholders and the local community was ongoing throughout the remainder of 2019 as the draft plan was developed. In December, the public were invited to review and submit their feedback on the draft plans and emerging concept ideas at a number of events at Malin Head, Malin Village, Carndonagh and Culdaff.

"These events were well attended, and the feedback was broadly positive. The draft plans were also made available for review and feedback on Donegalcoco.ie.

The statement then addresses the concerns raised.

"During the consultation process, a number of walking routes in the area were identified for potential development. These routes have been included in the draft plan as concept ideas.

"Arising from recent concerns in the locality, both agencies wish to assure local farmers and landowners that none of these routes will be advanced for further consideration and/or development without full consultation with the landowners concerned.

"Donegal Co. Council and Fáilte Ireland are committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders in the area to deliver a plan that will provide unique opportunities for tourism and economic development for Malin Head," it said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie