Donegal fisheries must be supported

The fishing community in Donegal deserves to have the support and protection of a Government that will stand up for their rights and interests at the negotiating table in Brussels.

Speaking while canvassing in the fishing community of Killybegs today, Friday, Donegal Sinn Féin Deputy Pearse Doherty TD said more must be dne to help the industry.

“The fishing industry in Ireland, which has played such an important role in sustaining coastal communities in Donegal and around the island of Ireland, has been let down by weak voices at the negotiating table in Brussels.

"We have seen a decline in the number of local fishermen in recent years who work in harbours such as Killybegs, Burtonport, Bunbeg, Magherroarty and on our islands of Arranmore and Tory. This is because successive Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael ministers have not supported and not protected the rights and interests of our fishing communities.

"It is not right that our waters are being unfairly decimated by over-fishing carried out by foreign super-trawlers while the local fishermen struggle to make ends meet. The vested interests that have lobbied for this should be challenged. Those who have worked the sea for generations should not be forced from their livelihood by the corporations who only care for profit," he said.

He promised that Sinn Féin in government would stand up for the rights of those working in inshore fisheries and would support the local businesses that were providing employment in the industry in coastal communities.

"Our fishing communities and our local fishermen deserve a government that will help rejuvenate fishing to ensure their survival well into the future,” he said.