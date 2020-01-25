Objections to plans for huge Donegal development

Contact
An image of how the entrance to the proposed development at Mullans and Doonan outside Donegal town would look
Objections have been lodged against a huge residential and commercial development in Donegal town.
Two objections have been lodged by residents in the area expressing concerns about safety and traffic flow issues from the amount of traffic the development will produce.
Planning permission was lodged with Donegal County Council in December for the development that will include leisure and community facilities.
The planned development, which is to cost more than €10m, is at Mullans and Doonan close to the N56 on the Mountcharles side of the town.
The objections raise concerns about the impact of the proposed development on the Lough Eske Road which caters for local residents, two playschools, two primary schools and businesses.
The plans for the almost 18-acre site include more than 80 dwellings, a leisure centre with swimming pool, a coffee shop, two three-storey office blocks, a mixed-use building including apartments, twin buildings for retail space, a 1,100 square metre community building including a digital hub and innovation space, public open space amenities, children's play areas, and bulky goods buildings.
The development also includes a transportation hub with bus-parking bays, pedestrian footpaths, cycling lanes, and the creation of a new access off the Killymard Road.
It will also include almost 400 parking spaces.
The planning permission is being sought by Tommy and Norah Gallagher of Carnvalley Holdings and the plans have been submitted by architect William Donoghue & Associates of Mountcharles.
Donegal County Council says a decision on the application is due early next month.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Conor McGinley, his brother Darragh,7, and their three-year-old sister Carla pictured with their father, Andrew McGinley
Much as we’re rightfully concerned about health and housing in this election, surely law and order must be prioritised
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.