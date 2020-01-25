Objections to plans for huge Donegal development

Objections have been lodged against a huge residential and commercial development in Donegal town.

Two objections have been lodged by residents in the area expressing concerns about safety and traffic flow issues from the amount of traffic the development will produce.

Planning permission was lodged with Donegal County Council in December for the development that will include leisure and community facilities.

The planned development, which is to cost more than €10m, is at Mullans and Doonan close to the N56 on the Mountcharles side of the town.

The objections raise concerns about the impact of the proposed development on the Lough Eske Road which caters for local residents, two playschools, two primary schools and businesses.

The plans for the almost 18-acre site include more than 80 dwellings, a leisure centre with swimming pool, a coffee shop, two three-storey office blocks, a mixed-use building including apartments, twin buildings for retail space, a 1,100 square metre community building including a digital hub and innovation space, public open space amenities, children's play areas, and bulky goods buildings.

The development also includes a transportation hub with bus-parking bays, pedestrian footpaths, cycling lanes, and the creation of a new access off the Killymard Road.

It will also include almost 400 parking spaces.

The planning permission is being sought by Tommy and Norah Gallagher of Carnvalley Holdings and the plans have been submitted by architect William Donoghue & Associates of Mountcharles.

Donegal County Council says a decision on the application is due early next month.