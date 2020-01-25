Contact

Donegal farmers reminded to never underestimate the risk from cattle

Safety reminder follows serious incident on Westmeath farm

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Farmers have been reminded to be extra vigilant when handling cattle following a serious incident on a farm in Westmeath recently.
ICSA treasurer Dan Lynam was on a neighbouring farm, helping with a herd test, when his neighbour was attacked and mauled by a suckler cow who had recently calved.
Speaking following the incident Mr Lynam said: “We are all in shock. My good friend and neighbour has suffered significant injuries. He has since been transferred to the care of St James’ where his recovery is on-going, but it will be a long process.”
Recounting the incident Mr Lynam said: “The cow in question had calved only two days prior and there is no doubt this was a factor in what happened. It was also a particularly windy afternoon which also may have been a factor. Unfortunately, the testing had to be done and despite taking precautions, the unthinkable happened.”

Acting suckler chair of ICSA Tom Stephenson said: “Fortunately, the man in question had his good neighbour Dan and the vet present, who together were able to fence off the cow and administer first aid until the ambulance arrived.

"The decision has now been made to cull the cow and the Department of Agriculture have offered any assistance that may be required. it will take some time for this man to get back on his feet again. Hopefully, he has lots of good neighbours, like Dan, to help him out in the spring.”
“Calving season is now upon us and this type of situation will happen again, but farmers will have to be more safety-conscious.

ESCAPE ROUTE
“For myself, the most important safety precaution is to work out an escape route in advance of handling cattle. Ideally, build a frame that you can escape behind in your calving sheds, preferably made of steel.

"Also, leave the dog at home and for outdoor calving – bring your tractor, never walk. Never bring your quad as it doesn’t offer enough protection and always remember If a cow shows any sign of wickedness, they should not be left on the farm.”
Use this link from the HSA website to find out more:
https://www.hsa.ie/eng/ Publications_and_Forms /Publications/Agriculture _and_Forestry/Safe_ Handling_of_Cattle_on_ Farms.pdf

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

