The Irish Council for Civil Liberties has launched a guide on protesters’ rights.

The guide has been compiled with input from protesters, law enforcement officials and legal professionals working in the area of protest rights.

“The right to protest has always been a fundamental part of ensuring positive change in Ireland,” Doireann Ansbro, the council’s senior research and policy officer, said.

“With the range of challenges we face today from climate change to the housing crisis, protesters are as active as ever and their voices as important. It’s vital that both protest groups and public order police understand what the right to protest involves.”

“During our national consultation with protesters in 2019, there was a real thirst for information about protesters’ rights, for example, when gardaí can legitimately restrict a protest, or what to do if arrested for protesting. This booklet aims to answer some of those questions. At the training session this afternoon, we also hope to empower protest leaders to bring this kind of information back to their various groups.”

Mr Brian Storan, a barrister who has worked to defend protest rights for ten years, said: “The right to protest is the lifeblood of democracy. There is a delicate balance in working to stay on the right side of the criminal law in exercising the high constitutional and European Convention Human Right to protest peacefully. We must fight in the courts to keep the modalities of protests meaningful.”