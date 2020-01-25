Father of the three young children found dead in Dublin has strong links with Donegal

Contact
Conor, Darragh and Carla with their father Andrew McGinley
The father of the three young children who were found dead in Co Dublin last night has strong links with Donegal.
Nine-year-old Conor McGinley, his brother Darragh,7, and their three-year-old sister Carla were found at a house in Newcastle on Friday night.
Their father, Andrew McGinley, lived in Donegal town as a child and was educated at Abbey Vocational School.
He has been living outside of Donegal for many years but still has close family ties to the Donegal town area.
Gardaí say they responded to a call at Parson’s Court at approximately 7.45pm.
Ambulance personnel and responding gardaí discovered the bodies of three children in the house.
A female relative, aged in her 40’s, was found at the scene and is receiving medical attention in Tallaght University Hospital.
