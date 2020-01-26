Contact

Met Éireann issues alert for wintry weather conditions with snow in places in latest forecast

Michelle Dillon presents the Met Éireann forecast after the RTÉ news

Staff Reporter

Met Éireann has forecast rain, hail, sleet, snow, thunder, frost and ice in its latest weather forecast and issued a weather advisory for cold weather in the coming days.

The forecaster issued a Weather Advisory for Ireland on Saturday evening. It says cold and wintry weather will develop from Sunday evening. The notices says showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur in places. It says snow showers will be most frequent in Ulster and Connacht and especially so on high ground.

The advisory is valid from 6pm Sunday, January 26 to 3pm  on Tuesday, January 28

Met Éireann forecast issued at 8.47pm on Saturday, January 25.

SUNDAY 26TH JANUARY
Any lingering rain will clear eastern areas early in the morning and brighter colder weather will follow to all areas. Sunshine and isolated showers will follow during the day, with an isolated snow shower possible in Ulster and Connacht. Later in the evening a more organised band of showers will spread from the west. Some of the showers turning to sleet and snow, especially over hills in Connacht and Ulster with a risk of hail and thunder. Highs of 5 or 6 degrees, in light to moderate southwest winds but stronger along Atlantic coasts.

Cold on Sunday night with showers or longer spells of rain, sleet or snow. The snow mainly on high ground. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Monday: A cold and blustery day on Monday with sunny spells and showers, some of sleet or snow. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the west in fresh and gusty southwest winds. Maximum afternoon temperatures ranging from 3 to 7 degrees, coldest across Ulster. There will be clear spells and blustery wintry showers on Monday night with minimum temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees and a fairly widespread frost in areas sheltered from the fresh westerly breeze.

Tuesday: It looks set to be cold and windy on Tuesday with some bright spells but also widespread showers. The showers will bring a mix of rain, hail and sleet with some snow on high ground. There will be a strong and gusty westerly wind with highest temperatures ranging just 3 to 6 degrees. Clear spells and scattered showers overnight but with the showers becoming increasingly isolated. Possibly an early frost with lows of 1 to 4 degrees but turning less cold later.

Mid-week: Current indications suggest it will turn less cold by mid-week but remaining unsettled with spells of wet and windy weather spreading from the Atlantic.

