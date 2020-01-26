Contact

Access to popular Donegal beach restricted

Donegal County Council has closed off the road to the beach after significant damage was caused by Storm Brendan

The road leading into the Lisfannon beach has been closed off to motorists after it was damaged following Storm Brendan

Reporter:

Rory Mooney

Access to one of Inishowen's most popular beaches has been restricted.
Donegal County Council closed off the road to Lisfannon beach after significant damage was caused due to the effects of Storm Brendan and ongoing erosion.
Speaking to the Inish Times, Cllr Jack Murray said: “Unfortunately the road at Lisfannon Beach has endured significant flood damage in recent days.
“The council has responded and fenced off the immediate area for safety reasons.
“Further to that, I have asked that it is cleaned up and repaired as soon as possible. There is some difficulty however in completing lasting repairs to the road as flood damage is a recurring problem with the location being very exposed to the elements.
“The council will however liaise with all relevant statutory agencies with the aim of developing a lasting solution to this problem.
“This is hugely important for the local community as Lisfannon Beach is an extremely popular tourist amenity and is much loved by local and visitors alike."

