Body of man discovered in an alleyway in Letterkenny

A technical examination is being carried out this morning following the discovery of a man's body in Letterkenny on Sunday evening.

The body of the man, thought to be in his 30s, was discovered at around 5pm in an alleyway in the Lower Main Street area of the town.

The area, close to Riverside View, remains sealed off this morning as Garda investigations continue and a technical examination is carried out.

The man’s body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a Post Mortem examination will be carried out today