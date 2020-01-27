Body of man discovered in an alleyway in Letterkenny

Contact
A technical examination is being carried out this morning following the discovery of a man's body in Letterkenny on Sunday evening.
The body of the man, thought to be in his 30s, was discovered at around 5pm in an alleyway in the Lower Main Street area of the town.
The area, close to Riverside View, remains sealed off this morning as Garda investigations continue and a technical examination is carried out.
The man’s body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a Post Mortem examination will be carried out today
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Henry Girls and band will perform a set of Boswell Sisters music at An Grianán Theatre on Friday, February 7
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.